Blame crime rise on a failed security system – Ex-FPU boss

Formed Police Unit (FPU) of the Ghana Police Service

A former Commander of the Formed Police Unit (FPU) of the Ghana Police Service, Chief Superintendent Rtd Naa Hamza Yakubu, has noted that the increasing crime rate in the country is due to a failed security system.

He also said there seemed to be a lack of cooperation between the general public and the security agencies in the fight against crime.



Chief Superintendent Rtd Hamza Yakubu told Johnnie Hughes on the mid-day news on 3FM Monday, May 24 that “Certainly it is a failure in the security system that is what is causing all these things. We cannot blame only the security system, we can blame ourselves as a country.



“That is where we have failed in having the necessary cooperation between citizens of this country and the Police service as a whole.”



He was commenting on the recent crime statistics given by Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery.



Mr Dery revealed that Ghana recorded 144 murder cases in the first quarter of 2021.



This, he said, is compared to 123 in the first quarter of 2020.

Assuring that this matter needs to be addressed, Mr Dery said at the National Police Command Conference at Senchi in the Eastern Region on Thursday, May 20, that “one loss of life in Ghana is one life too many.”



Regarding robbery cases, he said “there was a drop from 525 to 495 cases, when comparing the first quarters of 2020 and 2021 respectively”



He further assured that the government committed to ensuring that justice for all those who were killed during last year’s polls.



“The position of the government has been and remains as I talk to you today that all outstanding murder cases be investigated, completed and Prosecution undertaken, and I tell you with all seriousness. I do ask the Director-General of CID to give me a report every week and he does. Yes, all cases are going to be completed within a short period of time that we expect”.



The Interior Minister added “We have realized that the two cases that we think have not yet been sorted out have to do with the Suale’s murder which we are following and then also recent alleged violence by Security agencies is being investigated. Our own JB Danquah’s murder you do realize has taken a number of years to be resolved.



“Those are things that you will find when you are dealing with Criminals but one thing I want to assure all of you is that the government is committed to investigating every criminal offence to its logical conclusion. Take it from me we cannot be influenced by one way or the other”.