Blame election-related prophecies for post election disputes - Pastor

Supporters of the NDC demonstrating against the EC

The Head Pastor of the Presbyterian Church in Sefwi Bibiani, Pastor P.K Yirenkyi has taken a swipe at prophets who prophesy about elections blaming them for the disputes and violence that characterize the outcome of polls.

The man of God speaking on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm said some prophets raised the hopes of candidates assuring them of victory, a situation he lamented has fueled the disagreements surrounding the polls.



He noted that some of these prophecies make some of the candidates feel entitled to victory at all cost and when they lose, it creates tension and anxiety.



Pastor Yirenkyi advised Ghanaians to learn from these issues and understand that some of these prophecies are not from God but the individual perspective of the prophets.



To him, the prophecy of doom where the death of prominent people, disasters, and other negative things are given by prophets is a challenge.

He asked Ghanaians not to rely on prophecies without working hard because they would be disappointed.



He asked that Ghanaians desist from always looking out for people who will tell them sweet things.



“This is a warning to us and it’s about time we understand that it is not everything from men of God we have to believe in. Some are not from God but are aimed at making the prophets popular. I must state that about 90 percent of these prophecies are about an old man going to die, a contagious disease that is more dangerous than COVID-19 will hit us. I am not saying prophecy is not biblical but we have a situation where people want to hear sweet things including an airplane coming to fall, an earthquake. We need to learn the Bible and the Quran to understand the word of God than to rely on prophets”.



