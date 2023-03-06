Blazing sirens and speeding vehicles: Watch how security is beefed up in Ho ahead of Ghana at 66 celebrations

It’s the morning of the 66th anniversary celebration of Ghana’s independence day.

The celebrations, taking place at Adaklu, within the Ho enclave of the Volta Region, is only some minutes from officially kicking off but already, the atmosphere already smells of the hopes of the people.



There is also high security presence in the Ho township, with all security forces fully represented.



With blazing sirens, speeding vehicles and policemen stationed at almost all corners and junctions of the town, it is indicative that the ball is set for the celebrations.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is expected to grace the event which is taking place at the Regional Youth Resource Centre at Adaklu.

Below is a visual of what the situation looks like in the township:











AE/OGB