Block layer at Enchi bonded for fraud

The suspect pleaded guilty and prayed the court to temper justice with mercy

A District Magistrate court at Enchi in the Aowin Municipality of the Western North Region has convicted a block layer to sign a bond to be of good behaviour for 24 months for defrauding by false pretence.

Charged with defrauding by false pretence, Mensah Jackson, alias Sofo Emma, aged 40, pleaded guilty and prayed the court to temper justice with mercy.



The court presided over by Mr Eric Baah Boateng said the convict would pay GHC5,000 in default of the bond or would serve a nine-month jail term.



Prosecuting, Police Detective Inspector Joseph Kwadwo Agyare, told the court that the complainant Rebecca Asamoah is a trader and resides at Achimfo in Aowin Municipality with Mensah.



He said Mensah and the complainant had been good pals for years, of which the convict misled her that she would let her friend by named Paa Kwasi marry her.



Prosecution said the convict gave an MTN cellular line to the complainant as the contact of the said Paa Kwasi so she also began communicating with an alleged suitor.

According to Detective Inspector Agyare, Mensah managed to dupe the complainant of the sum of GHC 670.00 within a week.



He said on Monday, February 8, 2021, one Gifty upon intelligence retrieved the contact of the said Paa Kwasi from the complainant and later confirmed that the above mentioned cellular number was that of Mensah instead of Paa Kwasi.



The prosecution said the complainant confronted the convict on the case but she denied any knowledge.



He said the complainant made a report to the Enchi Police station and Mensah was arrested.