Blood Service Board inaugurated

Agyeman-Manu inaugurating the Board

The Minister for Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu has inaugurated a 13-member governing board for the National Blood Service (NBS), with a call on members of the board to ensure access to safe and sufficient blood and blood components as well as related blood services.

Mr. Robert Vasco Sarpong, the chairperson of the board, thanked the minister for the honour done to the members of NBS Board and gave an assurance that the team would give their full support to discharge their services in various ways to help improve the health systems in Ghana.



The members of the Board include Dr. Ignatius Abowini Nchor Awinibuno, Mad. Charity Yaa Damoah Owusu, Mr. Bright Amissah-Nyarko, Dr. Kwadwo Sarbeng, Dr. Lawrence Ofori-Boadu, Dr. Benjamin Tetteh Mensah and Mrs. Frances Naana Mullen Ansah.

The others are Major Yaw Oko-Bensa-Agyekum, Dr. Ebenezer Owusu-Asiamah, Dr. Amma Benneh-Akwasi Kuma and Dr. Shirley Ohenewa Owusu-Ofori.