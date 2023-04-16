Blood of Jesus does not cover sins but cleans it completely - Apostle Mireku Gyamera

Apostle Daniel Mireku Gyamera

Source: Francis Addo, Contributor

Apostle Daniel Mireku Gyamera, the Axim Area Head of The Church of Pentecost (CoP), has said that Christians will only appreciate the relevance of the celebration if they become well-informed about the victory they have won through the death and resurrection of Christ.

Apostle Mireku Gyamera said this when he officially opened the 2023 Easter Convention at the Abura Ahanta Zone of the Axim Area. This year’s event is under the theme, “Jesus Christ! The Perfect Sacrifice for Our Sins” (Hebrews 9:14b).



According to the Area Head, the sins of man has been completely paid for through the vicarious death of Christ.



He stressed that the blood of Jesus does not cover the sins of man, but takes away the sins of man.



Reading from Psalm 51:5, he explained that one is not considered a sinner only because of the sins they have committed but due to the nature of sin which that have inherited from the first humans, Adam and Eve.



“SIN, which stands for Satan In Nature runs to all human,” he said.



He further noted that sin has consequences, one of which of is death (Romans 6:23, 1 Cor 3:15,54-56).

“Sin is the sting of death, just as one gets malaria when bitten by mosquitoes. It is, therefore, time for Christian leaders and members to know the victory gained through the death and resurrection of the son of God which is Christ Jesus,” he advised.



He indicated that the birth as well as the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ are the two events that are central to Christianity.



Touching on the implications of Christ’s death and resurrection, the Axim Area Head noted that the first victory Christians have received is the power over sin and death.



“It was Jesus’ authority to overcome death that brought liberty to man to also have control over sin. Death has no power but it is sin which gives death the power. For Jesus to defeat death, he needs to have endure physical pains by taking the sins of man to the cross,” he said.



Concluding his message, Apostle Mireku revealed that God’s intention for creating death was not for the soul to depart from man, but for Him to separate Himself from man, which is referred to as ‘Spiritual death.’ Once a man sins, sin takes control over him and he becomes a slave to sin.



“Just as sin came through eating in the Garden of Eden, life also comes through eating and drinking of the body and blood of Jesus. This is because of the victory power received from the divine exchange where God took our sins to the cross and exchanged it with His righteousness,” he said.