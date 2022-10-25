Bloody scene as man is shot, car set ablaze in Dzorwulu suburb

File photo

In the late hours of Monday, October 24, a video went viral on Twitter.

In the half-minute video, a man was seen lying in distress on an inner road in an area identified by a commentator as 'North Dzorwulu.'



The victim, a middle-aged man lies motionless in the middle of the street paved with residences on both sides as bystanders look on, some videoing the victim who lies with a bloodied face and blood oozing close by.



An unidentified man running commentary on the 33-second video is heard asking for help for the victim while exclaiming that he is not dead.



According to social media reports, the driver of the vehicle was shot causing his car to run into a ditch.



Moments into the video, some unsighted persons set the car ablaze. It is not immediately clear what may have resulted in the shooting incident.



Police issue Dzorwulu-linked statement

The Ghana Police Service urged the general public to remain calm amid reports of an alleged shooting incident.



In a Facebook post, the police said it was in control of the situation adding that other developments on the matter will be communicated to the public in due course.



The law enforcement body in its comment on the matter attributed the disturbances at Dzorwulu to a land dispute.



“The Police are in control of the situation and calm has since been restored. We, therefore, wish to urge the public to remain calm. Further developments will be shared in due course,” the police posted on its page.



Watch video below:









You can also watch this episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV:







DS/SARA