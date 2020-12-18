Bloody scuffle disrupts Asokore Mampong Assembly end-of-year meeting

The scuffle on Thursday halted the Assembly’s last general meeting for the year

What was supposed to be the end-of-year meeting for Asokore Mampong Municipal Assembly to appraise work output and make projections into the coming year ended up in a scuffle, leaving two Assembly members wounded.

The scuffle on Thursday halted the Assembly’s last general meeting for the year.



The Assembly members had questioned the conduct of the MCE, Alhaji Alidu Seidu, after they were reportedly sidelined during a state-sponsored distribution of streetlights in the municipality.



This led to a free-for-all brawl as eye witnesses said “well-built men [macho men] engaged the Assemblymen in a heated verbal exchange”.

Some of the victims whose shirts had blood stains spoke from the Manhyia Government Hospital.



Aboabo Number 1 Assembly member Mubarak Adamu, who happened to be one of the victims, told 3news.com they had earlier reported to the Asokore Mampong Police but were redirected to seek prompt medical attention.



Meanwhile, Presiding Member Matthew Amissah condemned the incident but denied claims of assault on his colleagues.