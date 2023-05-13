Blows as Muntaka’s supporters clash with Masawudu’s supporters

The supporters exchanged blows

The intense rivalry between supporters of the incumbent Member of Parliament for Asawase Constituency, Muntaka Mubarak, and his competitor, Muntaka Masawudu, reached a tipping point when they clashed at the voting centre for the NDC’s presidential and parliamentary primaries on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

GhanaWeb captured the two sets of supporters exchanging words and jostling with each other as they bid to get one of the other.



Reports indicate the police, who massed heavily at the centre intervened quickly to avert what could have turned into a bloodbath.



The clash comes on the back of reports some thugs had invaded the voting centre and intimidated delegates.



The Director of Research of the Asawase Constituency, Umar Harris, alleged that some hoodlums had invaded the polling centre for the parliamentary and presidential elections of the National Democratic Congress.



According to him, these hoodlums have known faces who were present at the party’s congress at Cape Coast.

He claimed that these men are reported to be from Tamale and have been positioned at some vantage points within the voting area.



Speaking to GhanaWeb in an interview, he said he confronted the police commander who later engaged the brother of the incumbent brother, Alhaji Muniru, about the presence of the alleged thugs



“…As I speak to you, the former Chairman who just lost the election has just come here with some hoodlums, who are neither delegates nor constituents. We have also seen some guys are were part of the congress at Cape Coast and are from Tamale. We have seen a couple of them here and have been placed at vantage areas. Where they are it's either violence or whatever they are,” he added.



