BoG Brouhaha: You are creating tension - Allotey Jacobs warns NDC

Bernard Allotey Jacobs has registered his utter displeasure with the decision by the Minority in Parliament and the National Democratic Congress(NDC) to picket the Bank of Ghana if the Governor, Dr. Ernest Addison and his deputies don't comply with their order to resign within 21 days.

The opposition party accuses the Governor and his deputies of mishandling the bank resulting in the bank losing a whopping 6 billion dollars.



"We in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) saw the red flags and have consistently warned of the mismanagement of the financial sector by the Governor of the Central Bank and his team of incompetent deputies.



"Only last week, the Annual Report and Financial Statement of the Bank of Ghana was released. This report depicted the catastrophic decline of the Bank into a bottomless pit. The report revealed...Bank of Ghana recorded a staggering loss of GHS60.8 billion, which is equivalent to $6 billion. This is twice the amount we are to receive from our recent IMF bailout.



"This means the recklessness and mismanagement of the Governor of the Bank of Ghana has cost the nation twice what we are struggling and sacrificing to receive from the IMF amid major conditionalities," a statement read by Minority Leader, Ato Forson outlined.



They indicated their resolve "to embark on popular action to occupy the Central Bank and drive out the team of inept, callous and criminal mismanagers of the finances of this country and Save the Bank of Ghana", stressing "the March to Ensure Accountability will begin in 21 days if the Governor of the Bank of Ghana does not do the needful and pack bag and baggage out of that sacred institution that he has so desecrated".

Allotey Jacobs has excoriated the Minority's decision stating they "are creating tension" in the country.



He, therefore, issued a warning to them saying "what I want to tell the Minority is that look at what is happening in the west coast of Africa. Don't create tension and don't think that something will happen for you to get something".



"It will not be possible but rather you will create some kind of thing that cannot be described," he exclaimed while delivering his submissions on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show.



