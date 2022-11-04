'BoG Governor must resign or president should fire him' - Dr. Otchere-Ankrah

With the cedi falling and performing badly against the foreign currencies, particularly the US Dollar, pressure mounts on the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to sack Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta or have him resign from his office.

About Eighty (80) Members of Parliament(MP) together with many Ghanaians are demanding the heads of the Finance Minister and the Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Charles Adu Boahen, claiming they are incompetent to carry on with their positions.



As the pressure builds up on these two leaders, the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Ernest Addison is also not spared.



Contributing to "Kokrokoo" discussion programme on Peace FM Thursday morning, Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah, a Governance Lecturer at the Central University, says the BoG Governor must resign.



He partly blamed the Governor for the steep fall in the cedi, saying the latter is fully aware of the factors causing the depreciation but not doing anything to curtail them.

To buttress his point, he stated that there are some workers at the Bank of Ghana who sends their children to schools charging tuition fees in dollars and also added that there are currently some real estate businesses and other companies that quote their figures in dollars.



He wondered why this is going on under the watch of the Governor.



"Is the Governor of Bank of Ghana still around? If I were you, Governor of Bank of Ghana, I would have resigned . . . He should exit his office; if he doesn't leave, President should fire him. He is not at the top of affairs," Dr. Otchere-Ankrah fumed.



