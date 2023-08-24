BoG demo: 'What are we occupying Independence Square for' – Arise Ghana to Police

Rex Omar is convener of Arise Ghana

Arise Ghana, a pressure group, has expressed its dissatisfaction with the Ghana Police Service's decision to alter the route of their planned protest against Dr. Ernest Addison, the Governor of the Bank of Ghana.

Mr. Rex Omar, the group's convener, conveyed their discontent after a meeting with the Greater Accra Regional Police Command.



The police suggested that the group demonstrate through various main streets of Accra and then gather at Independence Square instead of marching directly to the central bank's head office.



Mr. Rex Omar questioned the rationale behind occupying the Independence Square, asking why the group should do so.



He asserted that their intended occupation is directed towards the Bank of Ghana due to the staggering loss of GH¢60 billion.



He further emphasised that the group's focus is on the Bank of Ghana's headquarters in light of the substantial loss it has inflicted upon the nation.

The central bank is being targeted for occupation as a response to what the group perceives as gross mismanagement under the administration of the bank's governor.



The decision to protest directly at the central bank's premises stems from frustration over what the group considers the severe misappropriation of the nation's resources, Omar said.



He strongly contested the police's claims, expressing his disagreement during an interview on the morning show of Neat FM, a radio station based in Accra, on Thursday, August 24, 2023.



The police administration has asked the Minority to change their routes for their demonstration against Bank of Ghana Governor Ernest Addison on September 5, 2023.



In a meeting with the law enforcement agency in Accra on August 23, 2023, the organisers gave the proposed route for the protest as follows: from the frontage of Parliament House, through the Osu cemetery traffic light, the Ministry of Finance, the High Court Complex, Kinbu-Makola-Rawlings Park, Opera Square, and the Bank of Ghana.

The police said they are ready to provide the demonstrators with security, but following a security assessment, their selected routes may endanger public order and public safety, among others, and have, therefore, requested the organisers to relocate the routes and destinations of picketing in the interest of public order, public safety, and running of essential services.



The police said it is waiting to hear from the organisers to enable them to provide them with the necessary security during the protest.



The purpose of this protest is to express their revulsion at the alleged illegal printing of money (about GHS80 billion) between 2021 and 2022 by the BoG for the NPP government which led to a hyperinflation rate of 54.1 per cent in December 2022.