News

BoG revokes licenses of 2 operators for breaching foreign exchange laws

Fri, 28 Oct 2022

The licences of two forex bureaux in Accra, have been revoked by the Bank of Ghana (BoG).

The Central bank revoked the licences of Trade House Forex Bureau Ltd located at Marina Mall and the Airport City Forex Bureau inside the Atlantic Tower building, for breaching the country’s Foreign Exchange laws and failing to issue receipts.

This was detected when the central bank embarked on a mystery shopping exercise.

Both Forex bureaux are operated by the same owners.

