Boakye Agyarko, a key person in the expansion of NPP's electoral college

Boakye Agyarko

Source: Francis Aidoo, Contributor

The NPP after a painful electoral defeat in the 2008 general election needed to undergo a series of transformations.

First was the setting up of the Dr. Heymann committee to review the 2008 general campaign and elections. Among others, a recommendation by the committee to the National Council was the neglect of the Party’s base which comprised of Electoral Area Coordinators and Polling Station Executives in decision making, hence the need for expanding the Party’s Electoral College.



The Committee members were Dr. Jimmy Heymann, Alios Mohl, Boakye Agyarko, Prof. Ameyaw Akumfi (MP), Isaac Asiama (MP), Doris Seidu (MP), Elizabeth Ohene, Nii Adu Mante, John Boadu and Evans Nimako.



On Saturday, 22nd August 2009, the New Patriotic Party by vote, during the National Delegates’ Conference held at the Pavilion E of the Ghana International Trade Fair Center expanded the Electoral College for the election of Party Officers, Parliamentary and Presidential Candidates. The expansion then saw an increase in the number of delegates from 2,340 to 115,000.



As a key member of the Heymman Committee, Hon. Boakye Agyarko worked for the expansion of the NPP Electoral College to include all Constituency Executives, Electoral Area Coordinators, and Polling Sation Executives and made it possible for them to participate in the election of Parliamentary and Presidential candidates. Before then, the Constitution allowed only 10 people per Constituency, comprising of 4 executives and 6 non-executives, to vote in internal party elections at the national level.



Boakye Agyarko is widely known as a true patriot who has dedicated his life to the quest of bringing political peace and stability, economic development and social justice to his country.

He is widely acknowledged for his popular sayings, “My Party Right Or Wrong, I Stand By You: that does not mean your party will not do you wrong. But when your party does you wrong, you still stand by your party.”



It took the firmness, perseverance and forbearance of Boakye Agyarko and the Heymman committee to resist all opposing forces making sure all constituency executives, Electoral Area Coordinators and Polling Station have voting rights to exercise their franchise in the elections of Parliamentary and Presidential candidates for the great NPP party.



It’s this legacy, life-changing system, and all embracing decision that has given life, and power to the core base of the party.



