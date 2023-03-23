Boakye Agyarko commiserates with family of late Anthony Akoto Osei

Boakye Agyarko

The passing of Anthony Akoto Osei was reported last Monday, March 20, 2023.

Aspiring presidential hopeful for the New Patriotic Party who is on a national campaign tour, and had just met with the NPP Central Regional Executive Committee, paid a visit to the family of Dr. Anthony Akoto Osei on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 to commiserate with the family.



Boakye Agyarko related very well to Dr. Anthony Akoto Osei from their common professional background and years of relationships forged from their days as Kumasi "boys" with his siblings.

Boakye Agyarko, in a conversation with the family, recounted many pleasant moments with the late Dr. Akoto Osei from their common heritage in Kumasi and from shared professional experiences.



The NPP presidential candidate hopeful used the opportunity to wish the bereaved family God’s strength through this pensive and difficult time.