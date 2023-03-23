0
Menu
News

Boakye Agyarko commiserates with family of late Anthony Osei Akoto

Boakye Agyarko New. Boakye Agyarko

Thu, 23 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The passing of Anthony Akoto Osei was reported last Monday, March 20, 2023.

Aspiring presidential hopeful for the New Patriotic Party who is on a national campaign tour, and had just met with the NPP Central Regional Executive Committee, paid a visit to the family of Dr. Anthony Akoto Osei on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 to commiserate with the family.

Boakye Agyarko related very well to Dr. Anthony Akoto Osei from their common professional background and years of relationships forged from their days as Kumasi "boys" with his siblings.

Boakye Agyarko, in a conversation with the family, recounted many pleasant moments with the late Dr. Akoto Osei from their common heritage in Kumasi and from shared professional experiences.

The NPP presidential candidate hopeful used the opportunity to wish the bereaved family God’s strength through this pensive and difficult time.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
NPP MP points out Adakabre's 'lies' over Bawumia's Kejetia market visit
US warns Uganda of potential 'repercussions' if LGBTQ law takes effect
Wife of Anthony Boakye barred from observing widowhood rites
Akufo-Addo wants to convert EC into NPP HQ annex - Ablakwa
Akufo-Addo has done 300% better than Mills-Mahama – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
I will make Akufo-Addo’s life after office a living hell - Barker-Vormawor swears
MPs were paid 'appearance fee' to follow Bawumia to Akwasidae – Alan camp alleges
Kwabena Agyapong slams LGBTQI+ members
Ashanti Region NDC petitioned to call Muntaka Mubarak to order, suspend him
Angry youth lure, beat up alleged gay prophet in Somanya