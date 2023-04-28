Boakye Agyarko meets NPP Regional execoms of Ashanti, Bono, Ahafo, Western North and the Bono East Regions

Boakye Agyarko

The “Restoring Hope” national campaign tour of Hon. Boakye Agyarko, the flag bearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party, is gathering a fast pace as he engages the Regional Executive Committees of Ashanti, Bono, Ahafo, Western North and Bono East region.

ASHANTI REGION:



Hon. Boakye Agyarko began the recent campaign tour with engagements in Ashanti region on Wednesday, 19th April, 2023. He engaged three different groups on the said day.



In the morning of 19th April, 2023, he engaged representatives of his campaign team both at the regional and constituency levels. Hon. Boakye Agyarko updated his campaign team on developments regards the project.



At midday, the former campaign manager of NPP engaged an organized group of radio and TV journalists who had voluntarily decided to join and contribute their expertise to the political project. He used the opportunity to thank them for such a kind gesture of willingness to support the project. He also encouraged them to be diligent in their reportage in order not to misinform the masses who listen to them.



At late afternoon around 3:00pm, Hon. Boakye Agyarko engaged the Regional Executive Committee of Ashanti region. In a bustling and well attended meeting, the Committee members enjoyed the delivery of the message of hope. In a friendly atmosphere, the Committee members shared some memorable encounters with Hon. Boakye Agyarko, all pointing to how the flag bearer hopeful has worked harder towards the development of the party especially in the region since the establishment.



BONO REGION:



The former Minister for Energy met briefly with his regional and constituency campaign teams on Friday morning, 21st April 2023.

He proceeded to engage the Regional Executive Committee of Bono region at midday. The Committee members were amazed at how the flag bearer hopeful could remember all the old hands who worked tirelessly during the “Bono Ahafo” era to put the party on the front line. Hon. Boakye Agyarko was commended for such a motivating gesture. The gesture gave the Committee members a reason to work harder for the party as they would be surely remembered for their hardwork by personalities like Hon. Boakye Agyarko.



AHAFO REGION:



Hon. Boakye Agyarko engaged the Regional Executive Committee of Ahafo region on Friday, 21st April 2023 at 4:00pm.



It was yet another successful engagement where the Committee members shared among themselves how Hon. Boakye Agyarko has worked directly with them since 2008 when he was the campaign manager for the President of Ghana, then a flag bearer hopeful.



The Regional Minister, Hon. George Boakye surprisingly joined the Committee meeting with the Regional Chairman- Hon. Kwabena Owusu Sekyere who were earlier making funeral preparations on behalf of the family of the late Cecilia Gyan Amoah.



On Saturday, 22nd April 2023, Hon. Boakye Agyarko joined the President of Ghana, other state Officials, Party Officials and Chiefs to mark the final funeral celebration of the passing of Hon. Cecilia Gyan Amoah, former MP for Asutifi South and former Ambassador of Ghana to Cuba.



Hon. Boakye Agyarko met briefly with his campaign team to touch base with them after the funeral celebration.

WESTERN NORTH REGION:



As he is widely known in the region as the “5-5 man”, Hon. Boakye Agyarko met his campaign team in the morning of Sunday, 23rd April 2023 to take from them the progress of the project.



In the afternoon around 2pm, He engaged the Regional Executive Committee, under the aegis of the Regional Chairman who was present.



Hon. Boakye Agyarko expressed his strong belief that, “we have to make conscious efforts to build a strong party, for it is on the footstool of a strong party that we can build a strong government.”



The meetings ended on many memorable notes as the Regional Executive Committee Members left with revived spirits towards working to secure victory for the New Patriotic Party in the upcoming general elections.



BONO EAST REGION:



The tour ended with engagements in the Bono East region on Monday, 24th April 2023.

Hon. Boakye Agyarko engaged the Regional Executive Committee, during which he was commended for been time conscious.



The Committee members gave accounts of how Hon. Boakye Agyarko has been fighting for their welfare since he was directed to supervise campaign activities of the party in the then Bono Ahafo region.



In the afternoon around 1:00pm, Hon. Boakye Agyarko met briefly with his team members to advance strategic plans regards the project.



The finality of the successful first round of the "Restoring Hope" campaign will be reported in the coming weeks with engagements in the Greater Accra region.


























