Boakye Agyarko narrates how Akufo-Addo forced him to resign as energy minister

Former energy minister and flagbearer of the NPP, Boakye Agyarko

Former Energy Minister and flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Boakye Agyarko, has disclosed that President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo compelled him to resign.

According to him, he had not committed any offense and the president did not brief him on the reasons why he did not want to work with him any longer.



Boakye Agyarko indicated that there were some NPP members who despised him and believed it was a factor that influenced President Akufo-Addo’s decision to relieve him of his position as energy minister hence he was not surprised.



In an interview with United Television (UTV) which GhanaWeb monitored, on August 25, 2023, the former minister of energy narrated how President Akufo-Addo asked him to step aside for no reason.



“I [Boakye Agyarko] did not resign, it was the chief of staff who called me and told me the president [Akufo-Addo] said he could not work with me again so I should resign. I told him that, if the president did not want to work with me again, I didn’t have a problem. Because I had seen certain steps along the way, I had prepared myself already for that. But if I am resigning, am I doing that because I have committed an offense? No. I have to explain to Ghanaians why I am resigning. The president gave me the job so if he wants to take it back that’s fine. And that is why finally he relieved me of my post and sacked me,” he said in Twi on United Television (UTV)



Boakye Agyarko further stated that he was not perturbed after President Akufo-Addo sacked him because he had encountered the worst experiences in life.



“I was not worried at all because of what I've experienced in life before getting to this level, I don’t let things disturb me,” he added.

BS/WA





