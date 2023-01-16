Boakye Agyarko pays tribute to his life saver

Dr. Akpalu died last Sunday, 8th January, 2023.

The former Minister for Energy and NPP Flagbearer hopeful, Boakye Agyarko has paid a glowing tribute to the late Col.(Rtd) Dr. Albert Kwaku Akpalu, a surgeon at 37 Military Hospital who saved his life some time ago.

In a tribute, Mr Boakye Agyarko described late Dr. Albert Akpalu, as his putative father.



Mr Boakye recounted how he encountered Dr Akpalu under miraculous circumstances.



"On June 18, 1983, I had been shot in an extra-judicial killing attempt at the Air Force station at Burma Camp and left to die."



"It was Doc, who upon being sent to 37 Military Hospital later in the day operated on me and saved my life.

"If there is a life well lived in kindness and generosity, Dr. Akpalu, yours will be a shining example. For a man who did not know me from Adam, you showed me your kind heart from the day you operated on me at 37 Military Hospital until the day you responded to the call of your maker. May the merciful God who made you and gifted you to your family and nation, receive you into His warm embrace. May He give you a well-deserved eternal rest”.



It will be recalled that after a failed coup d’etat led by Lance Corporal Halidu Giwa and Seargent Abdul Malik, the Military High Command assumed that the former Energy Minister was part of the coup plotters.



The assumption was a result of Boakye Agyarko’s high political activism and criticism of the illegitimacy of the country’s military leaders led by J J Rawlings.



Boakye Agyarko was arrested by the men from Ghana Armed Forces, brought to the



Burma Camp in Accra and shot him at the Air Force station.

He was presumed dead and was taken to the morgue at the 37 Military Hospital.



A nurse realised he was not dead and rushed him to the emergency services where he was operated upon by Dr. Albert Koku Akpalu(now Late).



After the surgery, he fled the country with the help of friends.



Agyarko emigrated to the United States as a political refugee and enrolled at Pace University, where he graduated with an MBA in Financial Economics.