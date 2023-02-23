Boakye Agyarko to tour father's home base of the Sekyere Constituencies

Boakye Agyarko, former Energy Minister is an NPP Presidential candidate hopeful

The former Energy Minister kicked start his campaign tour on 10th of February, 2023 from his mother’s home constituencies, the Krobo constituencies of Eastern region as a means of seeking the blessings of his mother’s home land.

Hon Boakye Agyarko will tour his father’s home constituencies from 24th February, 2023 in a tour that will see him cover the Sekyere constituencies, which comprises of Ejisu, Juaben, Effiduase-Asokore, Mampong, Sekyere Afram Plains, Kumawu, Ejura Sekyere Dumase, Nsuta Kwaman Beposo and Afigya Sekyere East.



This, Hon. Boakye Agyarko believes will give him the needed blessings he seeks from the home land of Mr. Kwasi Agyarko, his late father who hailed from Agona Jamase.

The NPP Presidential Candidate hopeful, Hon. Boakye Agyarko, as done in his earlier campaign engagements during his tour in the Krobo constituencies, will meet constituency Executives and Electoral Area Coordinators to share with them his vision and the need to position the NPP strategically for victory 2024.



