Boankra inland port project to be completed ahead of time

Officials of the Ashanti Ports Services Limited

Ashanti Ports Services Limited, concessionaires on the much anticipated Boankra Inland Port Project, has toured the project site with a pledge to complete the work as soon as possible to make the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and Ghana proud.

Top officers from the Ashanti Ports Services Limited on Friday July 28, 2023 visited the site to get progress report on the project.



This was the second time in a month the concessionaire has called on the contractors to get first hand information on the project.



Present at the tour were the Board Chairman of the Ashanti Port Services Limited, Nana Bugyei, the Chief Executive Officer, Isaac Afum, the Financial Consultant, Harris Ntim, Project Manager, Stephen Ofosuhene, and top officials from the contractor working on the site, Justmoh Constructions.



The Board Chairman for the Ashanti Port Services Limited, Nana Bugyei in an interview with OTEC News, Jacob Agyenim Boateng after the tour said they will not disappoint the Asantehene who from day one has been very instrumental to the progress of the work.



"We are aware of how important this project is to the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the President of the land, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the rest of Ghanaians, particularly those in the Ashanti Region”

"That is why, as concessionaires, we have taking upon ourselves to be at the site periodically to keep the contractors on their toes, and I can assure you, we will not disappoint Ghanaians on this all important project", he said.



He noted that a lot of energy and money have been invested in the project and so, the company will see to it that constructors work according to the right specifications.



He commended the Asantehene and President Akuffo-Addo for their unflinching support to the project.



For his part, the Chief Executive Officer for Ashanti Ports Services Limited, Isaac Afum, expressed satisfaction with the progress and the quality of work done at the site so far.



He said the contractor was within schedule and the concessionaire expects the phase one of the project to be completed and commissioned by November next year, barring any challenges.

Isaac Afum said the terminal will inure to the benefit of the country, adding that he is also optimistic Justmoh Construction will deliver on its expectations.



Project Manager for Ashanti Ports Services Limited, Stephen Ofosuhene who supervises the work of the contractor and the consultant said he was impressed with the work done so far.



He stated: "Currently, the contractor has completed earth works at the commercial area, he almost done with construction of the drainage and other earthworks which I believe is within schedule".



He emphasized that the Ashanti Ports Services Limited will leave no stone unturned to deliver a master piece to the country.