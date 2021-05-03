Boarding facility commissioned for Bosome Freho SHS

The construction of the building is to facilitate quality education to students

Source: Joseph Marfo, Contributor

The District Chief Executive of Bosome Freho Mr Yaw Danso has established and commissioned a boarding facility for the Bosome Senior High Technical School at Asiwa in the Ashanti Region.

The construction of the building is to facilitate quality education to students via the provision of proper accommodation and amenities.



The facilities included an ultramodern girls bathroom with a mechanized borehole system and soak-away chamber, constructed by NICKSETH Construction LTD., a 2-storey dormitory block with ancillary facilitate and external works funded by GETFund was also built separately for the students.



Speaking at the official commissioning of the facilities, Mr Yaw Danso noted that, the school was lacking a whole lot of boarding facilities to the extent that female students usually had to bath in the opening.



Therefore there was the need for him to assist the school with establishing the facilities to improve upon their studies.

According to him he is going to ensure that all the things needed as far as quality education is concerned, would be given the school.



He pledged to ensure the school gets not less than three thousand students to be admitted at the boarding house should President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo renew his position as the DCE.



The Ashanti Regional Minister, Mr Simon Osei Mensah who was at the event on the other hand charged the students to take advantage of the facilities and excel in their academic endeavours.