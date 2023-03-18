14
Menu
News

Boat carrying over 40 mourners in Ada capsizes, 5 feared dead

Capsized Boat File photo

Sat, 18 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A boat transporting some over 40 passengers including some mourners from Azizanya to Azizakpe in the Greater Accra Region has capsized.

The accident, according to the Assembly member of Azizakpe Electoral Area, Daniel Adzakpa, was due to the overloading of passengers onto the boat.

He indicated that the boat was supposed to carry approximately 25 persons at a time but had passengers numbering about 60 at the time of the incident.

Daniel Adzakpa also attributed the disaster to a stormy weather in the early hours of Saturday, March 18, 2023 while the mourners were being ferried to a funeral in Azizakpe.

In a 3news report sighted by GhanaWeb, about 5 persons have been reported dead amidst the search for the others by the rescue team.

Some residents upon hearing the news have thronged the river banks to help search for the victims.

ESA/WA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Defence Ministry, Ken Agyapong donate GH¢70,000 to slain soldier's mother
Bawumia reveals how high exchange rate gave him sleepless nights
Bawumia reveals how high exchange rate gave him sleepless nights
KNUST lecturer rubbishes Kennedy Agyapong’s presidential ambitions
Adom-Otchere berates NDC MP over ‘elephant medals’
Bleeding is allowed – Bawumia mocks Gold-for-oil critics
I don't accept national honours, I duly informed Solicitor-General - Fui Tsikata speaks
How social media users reacted to High Court’s ruling on Anas vs Kennedy Agyapong
NPP, Akufo-Addo, Bawumia must apologize to Adu Boahen - Ken Agyapong
NDC MP exposed over 'elephant is now a national symbol' tweet?