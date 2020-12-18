Bodi District NHIS registers 20,506 new members

Logo of the NHIS

Bodi District office of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) under the National Health Authority in the Western North Region registered 20,506 people under Scheme for the 2020 health year.

Acting Bodi District Manager of the NHIS, Mr Alex Gyawu Asante, who made this known to the Ghana News Agency in Bodi said the Scheme embarked on an outreach programme to meet its target.



Mr Asante, who doubles as the Public Relations Officer of the Scheme, said rolling members onto the NHIS in the Bodi District was challenging.



This is because the communities under its jurisdiction are scattered and movement from the various communities to the District office was difficult.



He said people passed through Juabeso and Wiawso districts before getting to Bodi, which he noted was a challenge for members.

Mr Asante said the NHIS therefore resorted to community registration so as to register many people.



"We normally go to the various communities in our catchment areas to register or enrol our people onto the platform to enable us to achieve our target for the year 2020," he said.



He advised NHIS members, especially those in the Bodi District, to continue to renew their expired cards by using the NHIS mobile renewal process.