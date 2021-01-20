Bodies of coronavirus victims to be buried by health experts – Government

File photo: Health officials transporting a coffin

Mourners and families of persons in the country who died of Coronavirus will be protected against contracting the virus during interments, a former Presidential Advisor on Health has revealed.

Giving further details on Kumasi-based local radio station monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Dr. Anthony NsiaH Asare indicated that," a team of experts from the Ghana Health Service with the Environmental service will take charge of the body, inter it to prevent the spread.”



Many high-profile personalities in the country including renowned surgeon Dr Richard Kisser, former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Forestry Commission, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie known as Sir John among others have succumbed to the deadly Coronavirus.



Speaking about their funeral arrangements, Dr. Anthony Nsiah Asare stressed the need for friends and sympathizers to be wary of the diseases while mourning them.

“I will wish families of the deceased persons will understand and hand over everything to the experts. They don’t even have to think of bathing the corpse. The Environmental Health staff will do everything and bury the body for the family,” Dr. Nsiah Asare stated.



Ghana's Coronavirus case count has been steadily rising after the yuletide with the figures standing at 2174 with a death toll of 358.