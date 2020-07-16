General News

Body of Rwandan official who died of coronavirus released to family – Ridge Hospital clarifies

Greater Accra Regional Hospital

The Greater Accra Regional Hospital, Ridge, claims the body of a Rwandan official that was reported to have gone missing was actually at the facility’s morgue.

Emmanuel Twagirayezu died on July 9 whilst receiving treatment at the hospital having contracted coronavirus.



The deceased was said to be a medical director in the East African country.



Angelonline.com.gh sources had indicated that the man’s family could not locate his body when they went to the hospital, suspecting the man had been buried without their knowledge.



It was later gathered that the facility on Monday evening exhumed the body after it was buried at a cemetery in Accra.



Meanwhile, the management of the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, Ridge, has issued a statement saying the body was in their custody.



“Management wishes to state that the body was available at the hospital’s mortuary and has been duly identified by members of the deceased’s Family.

“However, the body has since been released from our Mortuary for the necessary burial arrangements,” the statement issued on Tuesday read in part.



Find the full statement below



RE: BODY OF TOP RWANDAN OFFICIAL WHO DIED OF CORONA VIRUS GOES ‘MISSING’ AT RIDGE HOSPITAL



Attention of Management of the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, Ridge, has been drawn to the above-titled news making rounds on social media and other news portals that the body of the late Dr. Emmanuel Twagirayezu is missing.



Management wishes to state that the body was available at the hospital’s mortuary and has been duly identified by members of the deceased’s Family. However, the body has since been released from our Mortuary for the necessary burial arrangements.



We wish to use this opportunity to advise persons who have resorted to publishing falsehood about the hospital to desist from this act.

Management of the hospital reassures its clientele and the general public of continuous provision of quality service.



All media houses are hereby notified.



Thank you



SIGNED:



MANAGEMENT OF GARH

