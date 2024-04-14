Body of jilted man who jumped into River Pra found

File photo

The 37-year-old man who jumped into the River Pra over an alleged broken heart at Twifo Cocoa Ase in the Twifo Ati-Morkwa District of the Central Region has been found dead.

The lifeless body of the deceased, Kwame Adomako popularly known as Rasta, was retrieved on Thursday, April 11, 2024, at about 3:00 PM.



Chief and Elders of the community led by the Adontenhene of Twifo Darmang, Nana Kwasi Badu, performed the necessary rituals before the commencement of the search for the body began.

His body, according to our sources, had some parts missing and was suspected to have been eaten by fish in the river.



The search team comprised the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), community members and personnel from the Ghana Police Service.