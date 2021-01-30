Body of police commander who allegedly committed suicide retrieved

The remains of the late SP Zeprain Zenge, Jomoro Municipal Police Commander

The remains of late Superintendent of Police (SP) Zeprain Zenge, Jomoro Municipal Police Commander in the Western Region, have been retrieved and deposited at the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

The late SP Zeprain Zenge, according to GhanaWeb sources, died in the early hours of Saturday, January 30, 2021, in his room.



SP Zenge allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his gun at his official Bungalow at Half Assini, a close source told GhanaWeb.



The source added that the late SP Zenge left a note behind, that reads: "I am fed up in this world".

Public Relations Officer of the Western Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Olivia Adiku, though confirmed his death to GhanaWeb, declined to give further information.



The Late SP Zeprain Zenge was posted to Jomoro Municipality as the Municipal Commander in early 2017.



The late DSP Zenge is from Nandom in the Upper West Region and died at age 57.