Boete Timber Market fire victims get support from NDC's parliamentary candidate

Samuel Aboagye in an address

Source: Sampson Manu, Contributor

NDC Parliamentary candidate Samuel Aboagye, for Obuasi East, and the leadership of the party express empathy and solidarity with the affected individuals and businesses at Boete Timber Market. The team listened to their concerns and the challenges they were facing as a result of the fire.

After a series of meetings, Hon Aboagye promised to offer support and assistance in any way possible and also expressed his commitment to move them to the new timber market if the current political leadership fails to do so before 2025.



Member of Parliament hopeful for the National Democratic Congress in the Obuasi East constituency Samuel Aboagye has donated an amount of GHC25,000 to victims of the recent fire outbreak.



The gesture was to support them as they counted their losses and bounced back to business.



William Kofi Adzowu, the constituency secretary said the party was concerned about the devastating nature of the fire which has affected the livelihoods.



"Our Parliamentary candidate has been left worried about the situation, he extends his warm wishes to you and believes that you will be able to pick yourself up from this disaster."

Mr. Adzowu urged the government to adequately resource the Fire Service and other allied organizations for those institutions to live up to their billing.



Receiving the money on behalf of the affected traders, Eric Asamoah chairman of Timber Market Association Boete commended the Member of Parliament hopeful for the gesture stressing that it will go a long way to bring relief to affected people.



He however called on other benevolent individuals and institutions to come to the aid of the people who have been affected by the fire outbreak.



Short and medium-term solutions.



In a separate interview with Samuel Aboagye, he admonished the fire victims to look into the future with hope, urging them not to allow the calamity that has befallen them to discourage them from picking up the pieces and getting back to their feet.

He further appealed to the Obuasi East District Assembly as a matter of urgency relocate the Timber market to the Boete Senet which has been on the books of the Assembly for some time.



"The Assembly must quicken the process to relocate the Timber market. This must be done to cushion the operators and traders there. If they fail to do this, an NDC government in the future will make it a point to relocate them immediately."



He again promised that he would make sure a mini factory would be built at the new place to process the sawdust into charcoal and plywood, once he is elected in the next election.