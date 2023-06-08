Bofoakwa Tano presents championship cup to Regional Minister

The Championship Cup which was presented to Justina Owusu Banahene

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Management, players and supporters of

Bofoakwa Tano, the newly promoted football club from Division One league to the



Ghana Premier League through play-off against Techiman Eleven Wonders after



16years in relegation, has presented the Championship Cup for Zone One to the



Bono Regional Minister, Justina Owusu Banahene in Sunyani.



The CEO, Alexander Ababio, in his speech at the presentation ceremony to the

Minster outlined a number of challenges that need immediate redress to enable the Bofoakwa Tano club play at the Sunyani Coronation park. The First was a dressing room for players and officials, which he said was far away from the park.



He noted that there is a new one need to be built and this is to safeguard the security of players and officials. The next issue was the need to construct a Safety zone wall in the park.



The other issues was reconstructing the inner perimeters of the park to give it a facelift and building a press room for the media at the park. The final issue was the development and fine-tuning the pitch itself. The CEO said the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has given the management of Bofoakwa Tano one month to fix the challenges to enable them play at the Coronation Park.



The Minister eulogised the entire management of Bofoakwa for their promotion to



the premier league. She urged them to remain resolute as a team and also be committed. She added that they should be motivated, hardworking and/or patience and serve as role model to reach the level of players like Asamoah Gyan, the former captain of the Ghana Black Star football team.

The Minister made a call to the the Minister of Youth and Sports and all the 12 members of Parliament to seek for support for the team. She supported the club with an amount of GHȻ5000.00.



Foster Kwame Opoku Aboakye, the Bono Regional Director of National Sports



Authority (NSA) in an interview with the media on their preparation toward



Bofoakwa Tano match at the Sunyani Coronation Park, said he and his



management have met and assessed how to put the Sunyani Coronation Park in

shape to meet the criteria of Club Licensing Committee.



He added that with Bofoakwa Tano promotion to the premiership, there are a lot to be done to ensure that their first match is staged at the Coronation Park.



The Regional Director noted that the key areas that the Regional Sport Authority



would do is to immediately put a new dressing room, fix the pitch and the inner



perimeter of the park.

"I know it is an additional responsibility to myself and my team as well as the people of Bono Region", he said.



He called on individuals, philanthropies, Members of Parliament (MPs), Municipal and District Chief Executives to come to the aid of Sunyani Coronation Park to fix the problems for Bofoakwa Tano to have their matches played.