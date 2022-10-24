'Bofrot' sellers demonstrate over high-cost of cooking oil

Hundreds of "Bofrot" vendors at Anwiankwanta in the Bekwai Municipality of the Ashanti Region have, for the first time in forever, taken to the streets to protest over worsening economic conditions in the country.

Clad in red armbands, the vendors on Monday, October 24, suspended selling of "bofrot" over the high cost of inputs, particularly cooking oil.



The queen mother of the "Bofrot" Vendors Association who led the protest, Nana Akomea Mensah, in an interview with OTEC News Kwame Agyenim Boateng, said they are laying down their tools for one week to drum home their concerns.



"Just recently, we bought 25 litres of cooking oil, around Gh¢ 650. To our surprise, the same quantity is now selling at Gh¢1000, and this is just one of the many inputs we use in our business," she said



"We are pleading with the government to, as a matter of urgency, turn things around to save our business."



"We are asking the government to reduce the high cost of living, especially on food prices, because the situation is killing our business," they lamented.

They are expressing displeasure with the Nana Addo-led governing NPP over the high cost of living in the country.



The protestors also raised concerns over the depreciation of the cedi, which they say is crippling a lot of businesses.



Watch videos of the protest below:







