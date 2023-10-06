Bola Ray, Serwaa Amihere, Keche, Others grace COA Plus Mixture Launch

The event was held at Kempinsky Hotel in Accra

The COA Research and Manufacturing Limited Company, has unveiled the new COA Plus Mixture, an herbal medicine for General wellbeing.

The grand unveiling of COA Plus Mixture which took place at Kempinsky Hotel witnessed a glittering gathering of celebrities, influencers, Health professionals and distinguished guests, adding star power and excitement to the already remarkable event. Notable figures like; Serwaa Amihere as MC , Bola Ray and Keche as special guests and other renowned health personalities came together to celebrate the launch of the herbal supplement.



The launch, a platform to introduce COA Plus Mixture to the world, Developed with a focus on holistic health and well-being, COA Plus Mixture combines the power of natural herbs to offer a unique and promising supplement.



According to the CEO of COA Research and Manufacturing Limited Company, Professor Samuel Ato Duncan, the mixture is crafted to provide an even more comprehensive and effective solution to support health and vitality. This upgraded formulation is the result of extensive research and development, and it is set to redefine the standards of nutritional supplements in the industry.



In an interview during the launch, with one member of the team, he revealed that, the herbal mixture can be taken whether you are sick or not , “It can also be taken to support the treatment of any sickness, disease, or infection. The COA Plus Mixture represents an advancement over the original COA Mixture, featuring an enhanced formulation with additional beneficial ingredients.”

He added that, “Our scientists have fine-tuned the formula to maximize its effectiveness. COA Plus Mixture is designed to support the general wellbeing thereby promoting good health. At COA Research and Manufacturing Limited Company, quality assurance is paramount. Every batch of COA Plus undergoes rigorous testing to ensure safety and consistency, meeting the highest industry standards.



COA Plus comes with a commitment to outstanding customer support and a satisfaction guarantee, reflecting our dedication to human health and happiness.”



Professor Samuel Ato Duncan also shared that, "We are thrilled to introduce COA Plus to our valued customers. It embodies our dedication to continuous improvement and innovation in the field of nutritional supplements. We believe COA Plus will make a significant difference in people's lives,"



COA Plus is now available on the website and selected authorized retailers.