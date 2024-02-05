Bold, action-oriented NAPO is what NPP needs for election 2024 ticket – NPP communicator

Dr. Mathew Prempeh also known as NAPO

A member of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Communications Team, Atick Yakubu, has outlined why, to him, Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh is the best candidate to partner with Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for the 2024 elections.

He is of the view that the energy minister has proven his mettle since entering the political space and is the one who deserves to be on the ticket to assure the New Patriotic Party (NPP) of a victory in 2024.



Atick Yakubu argues that for Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh to implement the novel Free SHS policy with all its challenges, is an indication that he has the guts and is an action-oriented man who will be a great addition to the NPP ticket.



Read his opinion below:

A friend asked why I haven’t shared my opinion on the Running mate to DMB and I said this wasn’t an issue that’s why I have been mute. Not to be cheeky nor overly confident but it’s obvious Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh (NAPO ) ticks all the requirements. It’s just as obvious that DMB going to be the Presidential candidate of NPP post-Nana Addo Presidency. In politics, at times, research is not needed. The Euphoria alone is enough data.



All those with interest in the Running mate position have either been MPs, former ministers, Ministers, or heads of agencies and organizations. The icing on the cake this time is someone from Ashanti Region and there’s no Ashanti as qualified as a Royal. I support the call from the region. But wait, what makes NAPO special? HE IS BOLD AND ACTION DRIVEN. Bold in the sense that he’s not pretentious, open-minded, and confident. Someone who can speak the mind of the grassroots to the will be president and ministers. NAPO is Bold. You can’t take that away from him.



All those seeking to be Running mates have chalked some success being it in politics or private life but what makes NAPO special in terms of achievement, what makes him stand tall? NAPO implemented the Free SHS policy. He was the minister who implemented FREE SHS with a brilliant innovation that curbed inadequate accommodation and infrastructure issues at our SHS. The double-track system was brilliant. Yeah, not even the opposition can’t Pooh Pooh on the Free SHS policy. It takes an action-driven person to successfully implement a flagship program. You ask me why I would choose him over anyone? I say he’s BOLD and ACTION DRIVEN. He will best compliment Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.