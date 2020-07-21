Regional News

Bole Chieftaincy affair finally resolved by Gonja Traditional Council

Section of the elders of Gonja Traditional Area

The King and Overlord of the Gonja Traditional Area, Yagbonwura Tutumba Boresa (I) and the Gonja Traditional Council have confirmed Chief Issahaku Abdulai Kant as the Bolewura and Paramount Chief of the Bole Traditional area.

Speaking at the Jakpa Palace in Damongo on Monday 20th July, 2020, to bring to an end the chieftaincy issues in the Bole traditional area, Yagbonwura Tuntumba said there were many issues resulted in the Bole Traditional Traditional area not recognising Bolewura Sarfo Kutuge Feso (I).



The Yagbonwura said, as the King and Overlord of the Gonja Traditional Area in consultation with the five eminent Chiefs mandated to go into the Chieftaincy issues of Bole has settled on Chief Issahaku Abdulai Kant whose skin name is Bolewura Sarfo Kutuge Feso (I) in order to bring peace to Bole.



The Yagbonwura has also directed that Bolewura should make sure his contender Chief Bukari Abutu Bunyanaso is also enskinned as the Jintilpewura of the Bole Traditional area.



The Paramount Chief of the Buipe Traditional area of Gonja, Buipewura Abdulai Jinapor (II) who doubles as the Chairman for the five eminent chiefs put in place by the Overlord to resolve all outstanding chieftaincy issues in Gonjaland said the committee is very happy the Bole issue has become a thing of the past.



He said Bole is a prominent town in Gonjaland which has suffered a lot in terms of development because of the chieftaincy issues.

He was quick to add there is no winner and loser in this case and urged the Bole Kutuge Feso to ensure peace prevails in his Traditional area.



He said even though Chief Abdulai Kant has disrespected the Yagbonwura and the committee, they have forgiven him for the sake of peace.



Bolewura Sarfo Kutuge has however been fined an amount of GHC10,000.00, 7 cows, 7 sheep, 1 white cock and 100 pieces of Cola nut to be presented to Yagbonwura’s Palace for disobeying the orders of Yagbonwura on several occasions.



The people of Bole Traditional area monitored the proceedings at the Jakpa Palace live on Bole based Nkilgi FM and heaved a sigh of relief over the Bole Chieftaincy issue which divided families, marriages, friendships with intermittent flare-ups leading to the death of one person with others wounded as well as the destruction of properties and subsequent imposition of a curfew on Bole township.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.