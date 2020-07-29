Politics

Bole District Assembly gets new presiding member

Bakari Jamani, new Presiding Member of Bole

Assemblymen of the Bole District Assembly in the Savannah Region have unanimously elected the Assemblyman for the Seripe Electoral Area Hon Bakari Jamani as the new Presiding Member at a meeting on 28th July, 2020.

When nominations were opened by the Electoral Commission, the 48 year old Educationist, Bakari Jamani was the only candidate who picked up a form after the electoral commission opened nominations and so was declared unopposed as the Presiding Member.



The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Bole Madam Veronica Alele Heming in her opening remarks welcomed everyone in to the house and mentioned a few achievements chalked by the Assembly.



After the election Madam Veronica Alele Heming said it was a very great day for the Bole District Assembly because sub committees were not in place to access funds for development when they were not formed making the assembly work retrogressing



Madam Alele said now that the Assembly has a Presiding Member work has just begun.



The DCE thanked the Bolewura and Chief Iman of Bole and the good people of Bole and wished them a happy Eid-ul- Adha.

At the sitting the MP for the Bole- Bamboi Constituency Hon Yussif Sulemana who is an ex officio member of the Assembly appealed to the Honourable Assembly members to build a consensus and choose one candidate so as to avoid a second round of balloting.



The new Presiding Member Hon Jamani Bakari disclosed to Bole based Nkilgi FM that he is a team player who is ready to serve Bole.



He called on everyone to come onboard to help Assembly achieve its objective which is the developme of Bole.



He further thanked the Hon DCE and Mp and pledged to work closely with his Assembly members.



The Bole District Assembly failed to elect a Presiding member after two meetings in January and Feburary, 2020.

On 23rd January, 2020 there were two rounds of voting between Hon. Sumani Abu Thompson of Mankuma Electoral Area and Hon. Dramani Adam Deen who is the Assemblyman for Yelwa electoral.



The assembly again met on 12th February, 2020 to elect a Presiding member and the same Hon. Sumani Abu Thompson of Mankuma Electoral Area and Hon. Dramani Adam Deen who is the Assemblyman for Yelwa electoral were nominated to contest but none of them won.



At the last election in February, 2020 Hon. Sumani Abu Thompson had 21 votes and Hon. Dramani Adam Deen also had 17 votes in the first round of voting.



In the second round, the Hon. Sumani Abu Thompson had 20 and Hon. Adam Deen also had 18 votes.



The Bole District has 41 delegates who are to vote and getting two thirds of the house mean at least 28 votes go in favour of candidate.

