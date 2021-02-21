Bole District Health Directorate holds emergency committee meeting on coronavirus, Ebola and Meningitis

COVID-19 cases in Ghana keep rising

The Bole District Health Directorate has held an Emergency Committee meeting at the Bole District Assembly Conference Hall to discuss COVID-19, Ebola and Meningitis on Friday, 19th February, 2021.

The Medical Superintendent of the Bole District hospital Dr Nindoow Alphosus took participants through how to protect themselves, by distancing themselves from others socially, wearing of face masks, ventilating rooms and avoiding crowded places.



Dr. Alphosus said touching of one face, mouth, nose can let one contract the virus. He also emphasised the need for people to wash their hands regularly and also cough in their elbows or disposal tissues.



Speaking on COVID-19 vaccines, Dr Alphosus said the vaccines are not in Ghana yet and will be in by next month and will be safe when they are brought to Ghana.



He said the vaccines will protect everybody who gets him or herself injected and will be free for everyone and all must take the vaccine when it comes to Ghana.



Speaking to Bole based Nkilgi Fm, Mr. David Bakuri who is the Health Director of the Bole District Health Directorate pleaded with the general public to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols to mitigate the cases in Ghana.



Mr Bakuri said there will be a time the security may be forced to deal with people who break the laws of the novel COVID-19 in the Bole District.

The MP for Bole-Bamboi Constituency Hon Alhaji Yussif Sulemana also said the current cases in Ghana are increasing than the previous days.



He urged his Constituents to do well to follow the protocol and advice all to take it seriously because COVID-19 is real.



Hon. Alhaji Yussif Sulemana anyone can contract COVID-19 and mentioned 17 Members of Parliament and parliamentary Staffers who contracted the virus are all in isolation.