Bole District: Youth Protest Over Auction Sales; impounds 2 out 6 vehicles

Youth in Bole protest over auction sales

The Youth of Bole have protested over the auctioning of a number of old vehicles belonging to the Bole District Assembly.

The Youth traced the vehicles as they were being carried away on the night of 29th March, 2023 and succeeded in impounding 2 of the vehicles out of 6.



In some photos in circulation the Youth could be seen pushing one of the vehicles from the premises of the Bole District Assembly to town and in a another could be seen keeping vigil over one of the vehicles at a car washing bay in Bole town.



Speaking to Bole based Nkilgi FM, one of the Leaders of Bole Youth Mohammed Atitor told explained that they don’t understand why anytime the Bole District Assembly is to auction old vehicles, they are always sold to people outside town.



He added that the people of Bole are the same and attend weddings, naming ceremonies and funerals together.

He said if the cars are auctioned to people in Bole township and there is an activity outside town, the said vehicles could be used by those who will buy them to assist.



He also said that the Assembly did not do any announcement to create the awareness to the people of Bole to also be part of the auction.



Mohammed Atitor said the Youth are also capable of buying an using any of the vehicles for their errands and so will keep the vehicles with them until they get more information on the auction sales.