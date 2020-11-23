Bole MP accounts to constituents as he seeks re-election

Alhaji Yusif Sulemana, MP, Bole-Bamboi Constituency

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Bole-Bamboi Constituency, Alhaji Yusif Sulemana on Saturday 21st November, 2020 held a town hall meeting to accounts to his constituents on some achievements chalked in his first tenure as an MP and to seek for reelection as 7th December, 2020 Parliamentary polls gets near.

The MP at a presentation at the plush Wuripe and Sons Royal Lodge took the people drawn from various interests through a sector by sector pictorial enumeration of real projects and the audience included the representative of the Bolewura, the Council of local Christian churches, the Chief Imam, market women association, butchers association, the Ghana National Association of Teachers, Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwifery, Tailors and Dress Makers association, the Beauticians and hairdressers association, among a host of others.



Hon Sulemana said he has touched so many lives in the fields of education, trade and business, agriculture, health, water and Sanitation, sports, social interventions and Covid-19 response.



Alhaji Yusif Sulemana said he has provided laptops, assorted drugs and medical consumables, registered vulnerable Constituents for the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), provided Medical Equipment comparing an incubator, provision of refrigerators to motivate Staff and also facilitated the acquisition of anti-snake venom for his people.



In terms of economic trade and business, the MP said he has provided sewing machines, dryers, Pavilions to assist traders and has provided a meat van to Butchers in Bole, water pumping machines to farmers and licenses for tricycle operators in Bole.



Hon Sulemana further stated that, he distributed several jerseys and footballs to football teams across the Constituency and that he has assisted the Bole District with jerseys and cash during their Inter-Districts Competition. In terms of Youth empowerment, he said he offered financial support to Youth Associations to organise their annual Gala competitions.



The MP for the Bole-Bamboi Constituency said electricity has been extended to several communities under his stewardship and that many communities in the Constituency will be hooked to the national grid when the NDC comes to power and that in areas he could not extend electricity to, solar lumps were provided as a temporary solution.

Touching on telephone network masts, the MP said he has been able to assist some communities but his opponents wanted to discredit his efforts and commended the said communities for calling on Radio stations on Bole to thank him.



The MP Alhaji Yussif Sulemana had this to say as a conclusion; “God has used me to touch several lives in my constituency. Assisting my people is always what I love to do. I present myself again for another election and I want the good people of Bole-Bamboi Constituency to reelect me for the good works to continue”.



Hon Gilbert Iddi who led a high profile delegation of the NDC Council of Elders in the Savannah region to Bole said he was not surprised about the achievements of the MP for Bole-Bamboi Hon Alhaji Yussif Sulemana.



According to him, it was not by accident the NDC has settled on him in the Bole-Bamboi Constituency.



Alhaji Iddi said the NDC believes the MP is a developmental oriented MP and have trust in him and went further to appeal to all in the constituency to rally behind Hon Yussif Sulemana and John Dramani Mahama as President for the betterment of Bole.



The Religious leadership preached for peaceful elections and several stakeholders in the town hall meeting hailed Hon Yussif Sulemana as a great leader who doesn’t discriminate.