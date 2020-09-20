Bole NDC inaugurates campaign team for 2020 Election

File photo

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Bole-Bamboi Constituency of Savannah Region has officially inaugurated the campaign team for the 2020 general elections.

The program which was held at the Mum and Dad Guest House in Bole on Saturday 19th September, 2020 saw the presence of hundreds of NDC members in the Bole-Bamboi constituency.



Speaking at the seminar, the NDC Chairman of Savannah Region Alhaji Seidu Imoro aka “Man Blessing” said the NDC needs power now and not any other time.



“We are ready to win the 2020 elections and there is nothing to stop us from winning,” the regional Chairman said.

Hon. Alhaji Yussif Sulemana who is the current Member of Parliament and also the parliamentary candidate, said the party is ready financially, spiritually and physically to support the team to work effectively.



He also encouraged the members of NDC in the constituency to desist from tribal and politics of insults, and then speak to issues as everyone now knows the difference between the two political parties dominating.



The former Agricultural Minister Hon. Alhaji Mohammed Muniru Limuna who took the team through the oath encouraged the team to be united for victory and also advised them to do decent campaign to canvass more votes for the NDC party.

