Bole home coming Damba launched

Yiram Bolewura Sarfo Kutuge Feso I

The Paramount Chief of the Bole Traditional Area, Yiram Bolewura Sarfo Kutuge Feso (I) and the entire Bole Traditional Council officially launched the 2020 Damba Festival celebration activities at the Forecourt of the Bolewura’s Palace on Monday 26th of October 2020.

The Theme of the Bole 2020 Damba is “Promoting Culture, Peace and Development- The Role of the Youth”



Speaking at the Palace of during the launch, Bolewura Sarfo Kutege Feso (l) called for peace and unity before, during and after the December polls. He expressed shock at what is currently happening at Odododiodio Constituency, where there was a clash between New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) supporters during what was supposed to be a peace walk towards the elections.



Bolewura cautioned the contenders of the major political parties in Bole to continue to maintain the peace everyone is enjoying in Bole.

He also highlighted certain traditional activities that will take place during the Home Coming Damba festival of Bole Traditional area including, Clean up exercises, Health Screening for the aged, radio and TV talk shows and Gala matches.



Bolewura Sarfo Kutuge Feso (I) will also officially launch the Bole Educational Fund which is dear to his heart and will kick-start after the Damba Celebration.