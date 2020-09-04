Regional News

Bole youth parliament launched as members call for attention on sanitation

The youth were encouraged to have interest in sanitation

A Youth Parliament for the Bole District of the Savannah Region was launched in Bole on 3rd September, 2020 with members of both the majority and minority debating on the motion; “The poor state Sanitation in the Bole District Should be blamed on the community people”

A motion was raised by the majority and seconded by the minority and after deliberations on the topic and counter rebuttals, the house arrived at a number of decisions including including the need for sanitation officers in the Bole District; houses without toilets to be fined and the need to practice communal labour.



Other decisions the Bole Youth Parliament agreed on include government to engage the media for proper education as how to keep the environment clean and Assembly members to try and take their electoral areas concerns to assembly meetings for deliberations.



Speaker of the Bole Youth Parliament Madam Fatima Seidu, called on the teaming youth to have keen interest Sanitation issues within the District.



She further said the Bole District Youth parliament serves as a platform to mobilise young people and empower them to be able to engage duty bearers at their communities for development. She appealed for more members to the house especially those which ages fall within 15 to 25 years in the Bole District.

Mr Amadu Zulyaden who is the project Officer of a Tamale based Non governmental organisation called Youth Empowerment For Life (YEFL) Ghana and who are donors and sponsors of the Bole District Youth Parliament said involving young people in decision making has been a key area they as an organisation are working to achieve.



Mr Zulyaden said their organisation (YEFL) -Ghana which is a youth-focused, youth managed organisation empowering youth economically, politically & socially to lead the desired change deemed deemed fit for their societies also wants to breach the gap between young people in decision making and that of the elderly.



Present at the Mum and Dad Legacy Lodge in Bole where the Program was held were the Bolewura’s representatives, Representatives of the Security agencies, Departmental heads of the Bole District Assembly, the Presiding Member (PM) of the Bole District Assembly and Honourable Assembly members among others.

