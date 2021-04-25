Bolewura chairs committee to prepare blue print to stop all environmental menace in Savannah Region

Bolewura Sarfo Kutuge Feso

The Paramount Chief of the Bole Traditional area Bolewura Sarfo Kutuge Feso (I) has been selected to be Chairman of a committee of eminent chiefs that would be responsible for coming up with a blueprint to ban Charcoal Burning activities in the Savannah region.

Other members of the committee include Mankpanwura Jakpa Achor- Ade Borenyi (Vice-Chairman), Yapeiwura Dr ABT Zakaria, Gbenapewura Shunbore Mahama Sakan, Nnaa Dr. Agba Jaaga Gbanpewa Koro of Mo Traditional area and the Registrar of the Gonja Traditional Council (Secretary).



Bolewura Kutuge Feso (I) and his Committee were selected as part of the outcome of the Savannah Regional House of Chiefs dialogue on Commercial Charcoal burning, sustainable small scale mining practices and combating indiscriminate rosewood harvesting in the Savannah Region at Damongo on 21st April, 2021.



The Paramount Chief of the Buipe Traditional area of Gonja and Vice President of the Savannah Region House of Chiefs Buipewura Abudulai Jinapor (II) who chaired the consultative forum on behalf of the King and Overlord of the Gonja Traditional area Yagbonwura Tuntumba Boresa (I) said members of the committee were carefully selected to work towards ending all environmental menace in the Savannah Region especially tree felling and Commercial charcoal burning.

Buipewura Jinapor (II) bemoaned the rate at which the vegetation of the Savannah Region is being destroyed through charcoal burning and its trade.



Bolewura Sarfo Kutuge Feso (I) and his team of eminent Chiefs assured of their resolve to work hard in the interest of Yagbonwura Tuntumba Boresa (I) and the Savannah Regional House of Chiefs as well as the entire Savannah.



Sarfo Kutuge Feso (I) thanked the Savannah Regional House of Chiefs for the confidence they have in him and the other Chiefs and called on his committee members to support him succeed in this mission.