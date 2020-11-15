Bolewura gives citation to Mahama, 10 others for promoting peace and development

Citation given to John Dramani Mahama

The Paramount Chief of the Bole Traditional area of Gonja Bolewura Sarfo Kutuge Feso (I) has presented citations to a number of individuals who have helped to promote and shape the discourse on the peacebuilding process resulting in absolute peace and unity in the Bole Traditional Area of Gonjaland and as well as individuals who have made an impact in the promotion of development in the area.

Those given the citations at the Durbar of the Homecoming Damba of the Chiefs and people of the Bole Traditional Area on Sunday 8th November, 2020 included Mr John Dramani Mahama, (Former President of the Republic of Ghana), Hon Adam Salifu Braimah (Savannah Regional Minister), Mr Salifu Saeed (Northern Regional Minister) and Mr Ibrahim Mahama (Chief Executive Officer) of Engineers and Planners Company limited.



Others that received the citations were Alhaji Yusif Sulemana (MP for Bole-Bamboi Constituency), Mr Lawal Tamimu (DCE for Sawla-Tuna-Kalba), Sedu Abudu aka REDfyah Kurabaso (a multiple Award-winning reggae Musician) and Mr Mahama Haruna (General Manager of Bole Nkilgi FM).



The rest that received the citations were Mr Wuripe Mumuni Adams (Owner of the plush Wuripe and Sons Royal Lodge in Bole), Tumu Kuoru Richard Babini Kanton (Paramount Chief of the Tumu Traditional area), Fr. Clement M. Aapengnuo (Executive Director at the Center for Conflict Transformation and Peace Studies, Damongo, Savannah Region) and Mr George Agbenowoshi (A former Bole District Forestry Commission officer now in Accra).



The wording of the citations reads; “You are an Accomplished Personality, a Peace- Builder and Highly-Rated in your field of endeavour. You have played an active citizenship role and a trusted voice of conscience helping to promote and shape the discourse on the Peacebuilding process resulting in absolute Peace and Unity in the Bole Traditional Area of Gonjaland”.

The citation further said; “Your Impact in the Promotion of Development and Contributions in other facets of national development forever remain imperishable. You are indeed an inspiration to the Chiefs and people of the Bole Traditional area and Savannah Region as a whole”.



“The Bolewura, Elders and People of Bole are very proud of your achievements particularly in the promotion of peace and progress of the of the Bole Traditional area which has been of tremendous benefit to the Chieftaincy institution of the area”.



“On behalf of the Chiefs and people of Bole who see you as a role model, the Bole Traditional Council under the leadership of Yiram Bolewura Sarfo Kutuge Feso (I) in recognition of your effort in bringing peace and Unity to Bole, present to you this citation of Honour at this Damba Festival 2020”.