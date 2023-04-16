Bolga: Popular anti-corruption crusader grabbed by police for blackmail

A file photo

Police in the Upper East Region have arrested a self-styled anti-corruption campaigner Tii-roug Yaro Zuma for attempting to blackmail a businessman in Bolgatanga.

Tii-roug Zuma who doubles as secretary to a group called National Patriots Against Injustice and Corruption Ghana (NAPAIC-Ghana) is in the grips of the police for allegedly scheming to extort money from a businessman with claims of having in his possession a damming video that captured the businessman having sex with another man’s wife at a prayer camp which is close to a drinking spot.



In what various actors in the matter have said is his modus operandi, Zuma proceeded to narrate such claims to a bar operator who then called a meeting between him and the businessman to get the matter discussed.



He would be arraigned before the Bolgatanga circuit court on Monday, April 17, 2023.



The said businessman who under the circumstance was Tii-roug Zuma’s target denied the allegations of having an affair with the said woman and called for the woman to be invited to the meeting together with her husband to watch the video Tii-roug claimed he had.



Reports further disclosed that the self-acclaimed anti-corruption campaigner bolted from the meeting venue leaving behind his sandals and motorbike when he sensed a looming attempt by affiliates of the businessman to accost him at the meeting spot.



Tii-roug demanded money from the businessman to prevent the video from being sent to the woman’s husband.



He was arrested by the Upper East Regional police command on Friday, April 14, 2023.

It will be recalled that the NAPAIC Secretary was interdicted by the Ghana Education Service on February 17, 2020, for fraudulently using his late brother Baba Zumah’s certificates to gain employment at Arigu D/A Junior High School in the West Mamprusi District of the North East Region.



Concerns have been raised amongst discerning residents of the region over his integrity as he continues to hold himself out as an anti-corruption crusader, speaking for several groupings with the latest being the National Patriots Against Injustice and Corruption Ghana (NAPAIC-Ghana).



Aside from his records of impersonation which led to his interdiction by the Ghana Education Service, one grave dark side which raises eyebrows is his several names on different documents which is believed to be used for questionable dealings.



He bears the name Baba Zumah on his educational certificates, Baba Zumah Yaro on his National Health Insurance card issued in 2008, and Teroug Zongbil Yaro Zumah when registered to contest assembly member elections for Tindongo-Sheaga in 1998.