Bolgatanga Traditional Council petition Regional Minister over lack of development

The Bolgatanga Traditional Council led hundreds of residents of Bolga to present a petition to the Regional Coordinating Council to bring forth the concerns of the Traditional Area due to the absence of a substantive Paramount Chief and President of the Bolgatanga Traditional Council.

The acting President of the Bolgatanga Traditional Council, Naba Patrick Asalia Ayinbila the chief of Yarikabisi who presented the petition said, it is been a decade since the passing of the Late BOLGA NABA MARTIN ADONGO ABILBA III, and the development of Bolga has suffered greatly.



Naba Patrick Asalia Ayinbila added that the peace we are enjoying now is good for the development of Bolga.



Receiving the petition on behalf of the Upper East Region Minister, Mr. Chimsi Musah, the Bolgatanga Municipal Co-ordinating Director said, the Minister has left for Bawku to attend an important meeting. Mr. Chimsi said, " he is very happy with the peaceful nature of the walk and even the Activities so far to mark the 10th Anniversary of the Late BOLGA NABA MARTIN ADONGO ABILBA III.

He urged the Bolga Traditional Council members to show Leadership and continue to make peace a priority so we can all work to change the narrative in Bolgatanga and the Upper East Region as a whole. The peace walk is part of a series of activities to mark the 10th Anniversary of the Late BOLGA NABA MARTIN ADONGO ABILBA III.



