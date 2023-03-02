Bomb kills soldier at Bundase military training camp

Biney is a new recruit who is said to have recently passed out from Army Recruit Training School

A serving soldier at the Bundase military training camp has reportedly died from a bomb explosion incident.

According to a report by Dailyguidenetwork.com sighted by GhanaWeb, the incident occurred on February 28, 2023, at the camp located near Saglemi in the Ningo Prampram District.



The deceased is said to have graduated from the Army Recruit Training School and was posted to the camp early this year.



Prior to being posted to Bundase, the officer, only identified as Biney was residing at the Teshie Barracks in Accra.



The report said there has not been any immediate claim of responsibility for the incident which has since left residents of the Teshie Barracks in a sorrowful state.



Meanwhile, the Ghana Armed Forces is yet to issue a statement on the reported incident.

