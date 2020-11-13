Bongo Constituency stands out, provides hand washing equipment at NPP campaign ground

Correspondence from Upper East:

Leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Bongo Constituency demonstrated their commitment to the fight against the deadly Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) in the area with the provision of 'Veronica Buckets' at the Abonge park where it held a campaign.



The campaign was held in the area as part of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's visit to the region.



The leadership provided the 'Veronica Buckets' with liquid soap and tissue paper at vantage points to enable the general public who had thronged the venue to wash their hands once they arrive at the venue.



GhanaWeb Journalist and Correspondent for Upper East, Senyalah Castro, reports that majority of the gathering patronized the facility to prevent possibly contracting the disease following an announced second wave of the disease.

Aside the handwashing measure, the wearing of nose masks was also adhered to.



The gathering gave the Vice President, his entourage a rousing welcome into the area said to be a stronghold of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



Accompanying Dr. Bawumia were the Upper East Regional Minister, Tangoba Abayage, District Chief Executive for Bongo and Parliamentary Candidate, Peter Ayinbisa and other Regional and constituency party executives.



Peter Ayinbisa in his speech urged the people to endorse the retainment of the NPP so the area could witness more development.

He said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo was the only visionary leader who could effectively steer the affairs of the country to cause development in every sector. He asked the people to desert the NDC which has taken them for granted all these years.



The DCE also called for peace before, during and after the elections.



In other news, Naba Baba Salifu Alemyaruum Atamale, the Paramount Chief of Bongo, has commended the Nana Addo led administration for completing the Balungu bridge which had been neglected for years.



He said the reconstruction of the bridge was an indication of the seriousness and commitment of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo and the New Patriotic Party to improve the lives of his people.

The Chief heaped the praises on the government when he addressed a durbar held in honour of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.



Naba Salifu stated that the completion of the bridge and improvement of roads in the area has reduced the suffering of his people and propelled the growth of business.







"I want to thank Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo for providing the several developmental projects in Bongo in the first 4 years. Just to mention a few particularly for the swift intervention by the President to fix the broken bridge on the Bongo - Balungu road that had cut off the movement of people especially during the rains.

The President has shown his commitment by reconstructing the bridge and compacting the road moving from Bongo central to Balungu through to Namoo. This is very tremendous. We need to commend the President for this".



Naba Salifu expressed the people's gratitude for the several developmental projects in his Traditional Area, urging the government to execute and roll out more interventions to ameliorate the hardships of his people.



He said, "the people are grateful and your legacy will forever will be remembered.



"...By his grace when you come back to power, remember the people of Bongo. The people will be grateful to have a second district to help in development since the population is fast growing".