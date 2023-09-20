Bongo MP and Presidential Staffer 'face-off' verbally over Akufo-Addo's place of worship

Member of Parliament for Bongo, Edward Bawa, and Presidential Staffer Nana Hesse Ogyiri

A heated exchange occurred on social media between Member of Parliament for Bongo, Edward Bawa, and Presidential Staffer Nana Hesse Ogyiri after Bawa sought information about President Akufo-Addo's place of worship.

In a Facebook post, Edward Bawa raised a question, asking, "Jerry was known to be a Catholic, Kufour same, Mills Methodist and Mahama Assemblies of God. The cathedral man, where does he worship?"



Nana Hesse Ogyiri, a Presidential Staffer, swiftly reacted to Bawa's query, responding with a pointed question of his own, saying, "I thought you were a matured brain."



Edward Bawa didn't back down and fired back at Ogyiri, expressing his displeasure, stating, “Nana Hesse Ogyiri so a simple enquiry about the President's church means I am not a mature brain. You are a presidential staffer; all you need to do instead of insulting is to supply the information. After all, he has provided you with a job, which is to be on social media and be paid from our taxes.”



