Boniface is a rare gem - Freddie Blay to supporters

NPP National Chairman, Frederick Worsemao Armah Blay,

Source: Cecil Mensah, Contributor

The National Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party(NPP) has described sitting Member of Parliament (MP) for Madina Constituency in the Greater Accra Region as a gem who has the interest of his people at heart.

''Since I have known him in Parliament as Deputy First Speaker, he has not failed me with his thoughts on issues of national interest'.



According to him, he has known Alhaji Abubakar Saddique Boniface for the past twenty years and he remains one of the best brains in the country and for that NPP.



He said the likes of Alhaji Boniface as his popularly called in the political circles has the brains to lead this country as a president.



The National Chairman made this profound statement at a mega rally on the theme: 'Consolidating Mission Madina’ organized by the Patriotic Ambassadors, a volunteer wing of the party at Madina- Social Welfare last Friday, December 4.



He said the people of Zongo have a good man in the person of Alhaji Boniface.

'Boniface is a good material that must be protected to do more for the NPP and the country', he said.



He called on the supporters at the rally to continue to support the MP who is also the Minister of State at the Office of the Vice President in -charge of Policy and Politics adding that the man is a gem that needs to be encouraged to rise in Ghanaian politics.



He stressed that since Alhaji Boniface became MP for Madina, the area has become a desire for many to live in the Greater Accra Region.



This is so, because of the developments he has brought to the Constituency, he explained.



He charged the supporters to continue to support the MP and for that matter the NPP led by His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo by voting number one on the ballot come December 7.

He told the supporters that leadership of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) are a bunch of lazy people who are bent on stealing the ballot than working to earn the people’s votes in the upcoming December 7, polls.



He called on the party’s supporters to be vigilant and protect the ballot until the last vote is counted.



According to him, if party supporters sleep power will slip out of their hands come December 9.



Earlier in a welcome address convener of Patriotic Ambassadors, Stephen Luke Dapaah took the opportunity to thank the zonal coordinators helping to garner over two thousand supporters for the second round victory of the NPP and Nana Addo.

Source: Cecil Mensah, Contributor