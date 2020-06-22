Regional News

Bono East: Adjalaja JHS gets a new 3-unit classroom block

The People of Adjalaja in the Pru West District of the Bono East Region were excited when the District Chief Executive, Stephen Jalulah who doubles as the New Patriotic Party Parliamentary Candidate for the 2020 general elections commissioned an ultra-modern 3-unit classroom block with office, store, toilet and urinary.

Stephen Jalulah told the community that his party led by H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was committed to the provision of critical infrastructure in deprived communities to enhance quality education.



He stated that the NPP has education at heart and that the only remedy to economic and socio-political challenges is equitable access to education.



He pledged to construct teachers' quarters and potable water for the community to enable teachers who commute from Prang on daily basis stay in the community.



He urged the community members to have confidence in the NPP since that is the only party that could lift them out of poverty.



He distributed face masks to participants at the program and admonished them to use it anytime they are leaving their homes.

Hon Jalulah touched on the COVID-19 and informed them that the pandemic is real and the wearing of face mask is compulsory.



He took the opportunity to educate the community members on other government policies that they could take advantage of.



On his part, the Odikro of the community, Mr. Thompson Baayi thanked Hon Jalulah for fulfilling his promise to provide the school with a block two years ago.



The PTA/SMC executives were full of smiles and appreciation to the government for such a nice edifice.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.